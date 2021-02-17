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Mark of the Beast in Israel!
Watchmen Incorporated
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786 views • February 17, 2021
Mark of the Beast in Israel! Netanyahu with Moderna and Pfizer Jewish scientists betrays the Holy Land! Israelis injected with millions of nanoparticles, hydrogel, AI interface, glycine, soul-destroying animal and human DNA for corporate ownership, transhuman-altering, more... Has Netanyahu performed this heinous act willingly or unwillingly? Sterilization components included for an impending Holocaust in Israel! Israel never warned to "Never take a vaccine from a eugenicist!" Rev 13: 16-17: 16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Rev 16 answers your first paragraph: "It's being used all over the world." Yes.

Atheistic naturalistic Marxism literally worships science. Marxism has always been a front for Satanism. The Bible is clear also about not making the blood impure. Accepting millions of nanoparticles with hydrogel and animal DNA is making the blood impure. To fully understand the Mark in Israel, the Antichrist is also headquartered in Israel with the Temple as a ":unifying" Masonic symbol of world government.

Witness: https://www.brighteon.com/0c25bc86-c12e-4fc3-bf58-5cd9bc0575af
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aimark of the beastnanoparticlescovid vaccinehydrogelmark of the beast in israel
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