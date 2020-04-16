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(Video 32) Robert Kennedy Jnr exposes Bill Gates, Vaccines, Centre for disease control and Depopulation
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145 views • April 16, 2020
(*and see also vid 28) Robert Kennedy Jnr exposes Bill Gates, Vaccines, Centre for disease control and Depopulation & also IA 2020: WHO's Vaccine Agenda - "Everyone, Everywhere, Every Age" https://www.brighteon.com/35b90a31-4cf8-44ac-828a-6b3dc7eeacf6
THE CDC IS ACTUALLY A VACCINE COMPANY BY ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. https://www.bitchute.com/video/ylTxTDqCbyoQ/
See also Video 28
The WHO (World Health Organisation ) has to create a demand for the Vaccines, hence all systems are geared towards that end. In Amazing Pollys video exposes the deaths of Maeve Kennedy (grandaughter of Robert F Kennedy ) and her son https://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/thousands-go-online-for-funeral-of-kennedy-grandniece-39123276.htmlShe served as the Executive Director of the Global Health Initiative at Georgetown University and was connected to PEPFAR as is Doctor Anthony Fachi & Dr Deborah Birx (the corona task force team) Trump has called for his resignation https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/04/coronavirus-trump-retweets-call-fire-gov-expert-fauci-200413071754443.html
THE CDC IS ACTUALLY A VACCINE COMPANY BY ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. https://www.bitchute.com/video/ylTxTDqCbyoQ/
See also Video 28
The WHO (World Health Organisation ) has to create a demand for the Vaccines, hence all systems are geared towards that end. In Amazing Pollys video exposes the deaths of Maeve Kennedy (grandaughter of Robert F Kennedy ) and her son https://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/thousands-go-online-for-funeral-of-kennedy-grandniece-39123276.htmlShe served as the Executive Director of the Global Health Initiative at Georgetown University and was connected to PEPFAR as is Doctor Anthony Fachi & Dr Deborah Birx (the corona task force team) Trump has called for his resignation https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/04/coronavirus-trump-retweets-call-fire-gov-expert-fauci-200413071754443.html
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