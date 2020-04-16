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IA 2020: WHO's Vaccine Agenda - "Everyone, Everywhere, Every Age"
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67 views • April 16, 2020
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
In 2019 the WHO listed anti-vaxxers as one of the world's most challenging threats to health. Fast forward to today, and suddenly the plot thickens. It's almost as if their master plan for 2030 was conceived before they listed an informed public as a health threat.
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In 2019 the WHO listed anti-vaxxers as one of the world's most challenging threats to health. Fast forward to today, and suddenly the plot thickens. It's almost as if their master plan for 2030 was conceived before they listed an informed public as a health threat.
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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