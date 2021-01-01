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Bolshevik police wrestle mask-less couple to the ground and arres them after stopping them for not wearing face cov
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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65 views • January 01, 2021
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

5G SLOW KILL
https://mindcontrolinsweden.wordpress.com/2016/02/29/u-s-silently-tortures-americans-with-cell-tower-electromagnetic-neuroweapon/

The People Retain Authority over their Government
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/


https://brandnewtube.com/watch/npas-unwanted-attention_P7qHcVSNehe9mwn.html
⁣18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.

THIS IS A FINE EXAMPLE OF AIR GANG STALKING MASONIC PAEDOPHILES AT WORK
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html

If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph Goebbels

MILITARY WEPAONS USED BY POLICE
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2017/02/17/beamed-high-tech-synthetic-alzheimers-dementia-brains-aneurysms-and-strokes/

Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.

NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES
http://appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&;;Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220070139247%22.PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247

RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html

⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf

Police Def: To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim

COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

We are policed by consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZgjAsCjbdt7L/

The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.

-Dr. Robert Higgs

Mossad select Police force commanders
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/cb030d2f-158b-438b-8f22-38d07b0b8126

BIGGEST MASS MUREDERS IN HUMAN HISTORY HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JEWS:

I found this Blue cap NKVD Communist Joo police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.

The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out.

"Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. "

"Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt."

"Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator

(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)

MOSSAD CONTROL UK POLICE FORCES
https://www.brighteon.com/21f89272-9f43-404a-a06b-de45de9304fe

ADOLF KNEW
https://www.brighteon.com/4a30686a-a31a-4d29-b0f6-cf68616969ee

MAD BOJO PLANNING TO GET SOMEONE WHACKED
https://www.brighteon.com/2e040753-9ee9-4409-834a-e38a022db714

Jews are Nation Wreckers.

Jews have been expelled from various nations and territories over 100 times, due to their propensity to oppress the population of the host nation via usury banking and financial exploitation, subvert the morals of the the society, and gain excessive power in the government and areas of influence vastly disproportionate to their numbers.

Mike Freeman.

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
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