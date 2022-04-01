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THE RED CROSS IS A VATICAN BAG MAN - DIRTY CASH $$$ BLOOD MONEY FOR DIRTY WARS AND EVIL MISCHIEF
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61 views • April 01, 2022
THE FIRST CASUALTY IN WAR IS THE TRUTH - SCOTT RITTER - https://www.brighteon.com/3c14b90d-1e0e-4f83-a82f-967d902ed765
SCOTT RITTER SPEAKS TO DR REINER FUELLMICH RUSSIA HAS ALREADY WON THE NWO AND THE CABAL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnpZndYTvVJe/
ITS ALL GOING DOWN! - https://www.brighteon.com/09790c02-3dba-49f1-a7c3-f79832d013fa
THE UKRAINE CONNECTION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/r7ae1soFXiBz/
100 FOREIGN LEGION MERCENARYS DEAD - https://www.brighteon.com/387613b8-3635-46fc-9663-25ffae4269da
SCOTT RITTER SPEAKS TO DR REINER FUELLMICH RUSSIA HAS ALREADY WON THE NWO AND THE CABAL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnpZndYTvVJe/
ITS ALL GOING DOWN! - https://www.brighteon.com/09790c02-3dba-49f1-a7c3-f79832d013fa
THE UKRAINE CONNECTION - https://www.bitchute.com/video/r7ae1soFXiBz/
100 FOREIGN LEGION MERCENARYS DEAD - https://www.brighteon.com/387613b8-3635-46fc-9663-25ffae4269da
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