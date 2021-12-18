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What each covid jabs are doing to you is shocking
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2481 views • December 18, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have 2 links to share about what these covid jabs are doing to you , inside your body as a scientist exposed the truth, the 1st link is from Hugo talks https://rumble.com/vqytto-they-want-to-turn-you-into-a-router-hugo-talks-lockdown.html
And the 2nd link is from an article called “ hacking the software of life”
https://www.brighteon.com/d90c3dfb-9dbc-459d-8866-e9c6f97fa6af God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today and avoid the deadly jabs
And the 2nd link is from an article called “ hacking the software of life”
https://www.brighteon.com/d90c3dfb-9dbc-459d-8866-e9c6f97fa6af God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today and avoid the deadly jabs
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