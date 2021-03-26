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Hacking the software of life
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1793 views • March 26, 2021
Hi in today’s video I share an article where a top scientist at Moderna describes the covid vaccine as a “computer operating system “that is “hacking the software of life “
God bless and please check out the full article here https://leohohmann.com/2021/03/09/modernas-top-scientist-we-are-actually-hacking-the-software-of-life/
God bless and please check out the full article here https://leohohmann.com/2021/03/09/modernas-top-scientist-we-are-actually-hacking-the-software-of-life/
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