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Dr Reiner Fuellmich Sues The World Over Coronavirus
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379 views • December 06, 2020
German Lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich Sues The World Over Coronavirus. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/70b7f418-b13c-4a2d-96a8-45a72794aec6
Patrick Bet-David has a virtual sit down with consumer protection trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich to talk about the Coronavirus and his work on the German Corona investigation committee. Published on Nov 13, 2020
Panic Paper https://bit.ly/3f3IZRF
Link to his website: https://www.fuellmich.com
Recommended video: Best Treatment for Obesity, Diabetes & Cancer https://newtube.app/user/MyAmericana/ClENnOu
About the guest: Dr Reiner Fuellmich is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee, which since July 10, 2020, has been listening to large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimonies, to find answers to questions about the pandemic, being asked by people worldwide.
About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.
Subscribe for more Valuetainment http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4
Music selection used through agreement with Epidemic Sound http://bit.ly/2B8DxK1
Follow Patrick on social media:
PBD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetd...
PBD Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
PBD Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-b...
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
Patrick Bet-David has a virtual sit down with consumer protection trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich to talk about the Coronavirus and his work on the German Corona investigation committee. Published on Nov 13, 2020
Panic Paper https://bit.ly/3f3IZRF
Link to his website: https://www.fuellmich.com
Recommended video: Best Treatment for Obesity, Diabetes & Cancer https://newtube.app/user/MyAmericana/ClENnOu
About the guest: Dr Reiner Fuellmich is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee, which since July 10, 2020, has been listening to large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimonies, to find answers to questions about the pandemic, being asked by people worldwide.
About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.
Subscribe for more Valuetainment http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4
Music selection used through agreement with Epidemic Sound http://bit.ly/2B8DxK1
Follow Patrick on social media:
PBD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetd...
PBD Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
PBD Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-b...
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
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