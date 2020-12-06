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Dr Reiner Fuellmich Sues The World Over Coronavirus
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German Lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich Sues The World Over Coronavirus. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/70b7f418-b13c-4a2d-96a8-45a72794aec6
Patrick Bet-David has a virtual sit down with consumer protection trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich to talk about the Coronavirus and his work on the German Corona investigation committee. Published on Nov 13, 2020

Panic Paper https://bit.ly/3f3IZRF
Link to his website: https://www.fuellmich.com

Recommended video: Best Treatment for Obesity, Diabetes & Cancer https://newtube.app/user/MyAmericana/ClENnOu

About the guest: Dr Reiner Fuellmich is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee, which since July 10, 2020, has been listening to large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimonies, to find answers to questions about the pandemic, being asked by people worldwide.

About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.

Subscribe for more Valuetainment http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4

Music selection used through agreement with Epidemic Sound http://bit.ly/2B8DxK1

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To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
Keywords
whobill gatesplandemicvirus hoaxvaluetainmentpatrick bet-davidfaulty pcr testdr reiner fuellmichgerman lawyer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy