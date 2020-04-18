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(Explicit) BEST OWEN SHROYER RANT EVER!
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131 views • April 18, 2020
Shortly after Owen shared a Pedogate documentary on his Twitter, he was banned, and the documentary was removed from youtube! Not a coincidence! The rotten operatives at Media Matters are slowly being exposed!
Here is the documentary:
https://www.brighteon.com/19bdf659-6c4d-4d2f-b0ea-a956d4f43341
Here is the documentary:
https://www.brighteon.com/19bdf659-6c4d-4d2f-b0ea-a956d4f43341
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