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(Viewer Discretion Advised) The Truth About Pedogate 2020!
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1461 views • April 18, 2020
Owen Shroyer shared this documentary while it was still on youtube. He is now banned from Twitter, and this documentary was removed from youtube, all in a very short timeframe. This video originally had over 300,000 views in 24 hours, on a small youtube channel. Not a coincidence!
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