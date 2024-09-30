"The highest title of our Motherland is for me a great honor & a great responsibility," said VGTRK military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny

Putin awarded the title of Hero of Russia to war correspondent Evgeniy Poddubny. The Russian correspondent was very badly injured.

"The highest title of our Motherland is for me a great honor and a great responsibility," said VGTRK military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny as he spoke about what the title of Hero of Russia, which was awarded to him today by the President of Russia, means to him. He noted that this has become an occasion "to remind that now and every minute, tens of thousands of our people are performing feats to bring our victory closer."

"Now is the time of heroes. And those people who are in the SMO zone, they perform deeds every day that bring us closer to victory, and this must not be forgotten," Poddubny emphasized.

Here's the video of him after the attack, flagging a car down, trying to find a ride to the hospital.

https://www.brighteon.com/adba50c2-1a19-4934-95bd-99eee611d244

Borrell urged Israel to refrain from invading Lebanese territory to avoid worsening the humanitarian situation.and:

Lebanese sources: UNIFEL forces withdraw from their advanced positions on the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine.and:

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Israeli armored vehicles have crossed the border into Lebanon near Metula, and the IDF may have begun a ground invasion in southern Lebanon.and:

The Israeli occupation forces are scanning the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Kfar Shouba.

Flare bombs are in the skies.