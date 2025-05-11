BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What were they hiding? - Macron & Merz caught in awkward moment on train to Kiev
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1263 followers
293 views • 1 day ago

What were they hiding? — Macron & Merz caught in awkward moment on train to Kiev

Reporters burst into European leaders’ compartment during their trip to Ukraine

Capturing them hastily clearing the table with awkward smiles. 

French Pres hides his little white something... is Merz removing a tiny spoon?

I posted a little longer version after this one. Cynthia

https://www.brighteon.com/da61584d-3fc6-4e6b-b002-c9f0e2658b53

Adding: 

‘There will be STRONG PRESSURE on Zelensky to somehow REJECT THIS PROPOSAL, or to distort it, or to make it impossible’ - Florian Philippot

The French President, the head of the European Commission, the German Chancellor, as well as the British and Polish Prime Ministers "absolutely want the situation to escalate and maintain tension with Russia," the leader of the French Patriots party said in an interview with Sputnik Africa.

politics russia events war ukraine current russian ukrainian smo
