Cocaine on Train? What were they hiding? - Macron & Merz caught in awkward moment on train to Kiev - Longer version
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1263 followers
2
127 views • 1 day ago

What were they hiding - Macron & Merz caught in awkward moment on train to Kiev - Longer version (it was too good, so here's a little more... Cynthia).

What were they hiding? — Macron & Merz caught in awkward moment on train to Kiev.

Starmer arrives from the bathroom? 

Reporters burst into European leaders’ compartment during their trip to Ukraine

Capturing them hastily clearing the table with awkward smiles. 

French Pres hides his little white something... is Merz removing a tiny spoon?

I posted the shorter version earlier. This one is apparently cut, and in reversed order, with arrows, to show the good part first?

Macron had a Cringe video made of clips of them on the train, but didn't put this part in it. Wonder why.... I didn't post that one. 

Adding this about drugs: 

Trump to slash drug prices to relieve the burden on ‘the SUCKERS of America’

💬 “I am pleased to announce that tomorrow morning, at 9:00 A.M. in the White House, I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our country’s history,” Trump wrote.

💬 “Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%,” he declared on Truth Social.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
