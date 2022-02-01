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Terrifying findings from the hospitals. På svenska efter 3,10
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140 views • February 01, 2022
1. Stew Peters show. Dr. Jane Ruby joined us to share more terrifying findings from the hospitals. Its is not exaggeration or a joke to say that the NIH funded hospitals are truly death camps as revealed through CMS documents.
https://rumble.com/vtr0pk-biden-admin-wipes-away-all-civil-constitutional-and-human-rights-in-america.html
2. Police Stage Explosives And Firearms In Canadian Hotel. Are they preparing a false flag terrorist attack ?
https://www.brighteon.com/972a7e2a-410e-4652-a202-133efc70eff8
3. Worldview Report From 01-31-22. Lindell TV
https://www.brighteon.com/064f71fe-b9db-4ff2-8529-7dba0d5ec07f
4. Alex Jones breaks down the ongoing fight against a globalist totalitarian system desperately trying to silence protests around the globe.
https://www.brighteon.com/4c2eabf4-d889-4898-be24-a66ee65800e5
5. Messages From The Light Part 9. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYal4cMV5tY
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://rumble.com/vtr0pk-biden-admin-wipes-away-all-civil-constitutional-and-human-rights-in-america.html
2. Police Stage Explosives And Firearms In Canadian Hotel. Are they preparing a false flag terrorist attack ?
https://www.brighteon.com/972a7e2a-410e-4652-a202-133efc70eff8
3. Worldview Report From 01-31-22. Lindell TV
https://www.brighteon.com/064f71fe-b9db-4ff2-8529-7dba0d5ec07f
4. Alex Jones breaks down the ongoing fight against a globalist totalitarian system desperately trying to silence protests around the globe.
https://www.brighteon.com/4c2eabf4-d889-4898-be24-a66ee65800e5
5. Messages From The Light Part 9. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYal4cMV5tY
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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