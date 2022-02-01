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COVID Totalitarianism Takeover Desperately Fighting to Silence Global Protests
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170 views • February 01, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the ongoing fight against a globalist totalitarian system desperately trying to silence protests around the globe.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/truckers-form-blockade-at-us-canada-border-as-trudeau-govt-sends-swat-units/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/we-are-all-canadian-truckers-now/
Get 50% off ResetWars NOW! Discover how to protect you and your family’s freedom from the globalist agenda today!
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/truckers-form-blockade-at-us-canada-border-as-trudeau-govt-sends-swat-units/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/we-are-all-canadian-truckers-now/
Get 50% off ResetWars NOW! Discover how to protect you and your family’s freedom from the globalist agenda today!
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