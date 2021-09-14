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** ROCKEFELLER BIOWEAPON PATENT 11107588 ** - Integrates Graphene Oxide & 5G to Control and Track Humanity – Peters/Young – 09/Sep/2021
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10054 views • September 14, 2021
** Dr. Robert Young: What's In COVID Shots, WHY Graphene, WHO is Behind It, What 5G Has To Do With It
-Stew Peters Show, 09/Sep/2021
Full Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5QeFJMKMuBZn/
Rockefeller Patent pdf. - https://patents.google.com/patent/US10786570B2/en
US10786570B2 -- US 10,786,570 B2
Also see: You Won't Believe What They Found In The CoV19 Vaccines - https://www.brighteon.com/d37d326f-9f9c-43e7-afc5-037a29209431
-- Dr. Robert Young joined Stew Peters for an EXCLUSIVE, very candid conversation about his past, along with his findings after he examined the Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and Astrazeneca vials containing the "secret" contents of the COVID shots being called "vaccines".
** Dr. Zelenko:
Noah was a conspiracy theorist until it started to rain. If it is true, it is not a theory. The truth – COVID-19 is a bioweapon
- Fear and isolation has caused mass psychosis
- Fear, coercion, and lies have caused billions to get inoculated
- The shot causes death through blood clots, heart inflammation, miscarraiages, increase cancer, increase autoimmune desease, possible infertility, ADE
- The shot has tracking technologies. See US patent number 11107588
-Stew Peters Show, 09/Sep/2021
Full Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5QeFJMKMuBZn/
Rockefeller Patent pdf. - https://patents.google.com/patent/US10786570B2/en
US10786570B2 -- US 10,786,570 B2
Also see: You Won't Believe What They Found In The CoV19 Vaccines - https://www.brighteon.com/d37d326f-9f9c-43e7-afc5-037a29209431
-- Dr. Robert Young joined Stew Peters for an EXCLUSIVE, very candid conversation about his past, along with his findings after he examined the Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and Astrazeneca vials containing the "secret" contents of the COVID shots being called "vaccines".
** Dr. Zelenko:
Noah was a conspiracy theorist until it started to rain. If it is true, it is not a theory. The truth – COVID-19 is a bioweapon
- Fear and isolation has caused mass psychosis
- Fear, coercion, and lies have caused billions to get inoculated
- The shot causes death through blood clots, heart inflammation, miscarraiages, increase cancer, increase autoimmune desease, possible infertility, ADE
- The shot has tracking technologies. See US patent number 11107588
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