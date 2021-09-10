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You Won't Believe What They Found In The CoV19 Vaccines - (It Will BLOW Your Mind) · Sep 9, 2021
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397 views • September 10, 2021
Follow Spiro to keep updated on these Shots of Death;
https://linktr.ee/_spiro
https://instagram.com/spiro
https://t.me/spirotalks
Note: You can download this PDF I put together by going to my telegram channel.
Exhibit A, B & C I have assembled all of the scientific evidence I can find from micrographs, experimentation and scientific analysis by scientists, doctors and bio staticians from Germany, Amsterdam, America and Spain
Exhibit D Is a real world analysis on the post - vaccine magnetic phenomenon, literally thousands of videos posted online showing evidence of magnetism on the body, after the vaccine.
Exhibit E (UNDISPUTED DISCOVERY) In JAPAN — we go through what the government said about millions of vaccines being contaminated with magnetic material
Exhibit F I expose the Australian health ministers involvement with Graphene Oxide, how he funded research at his bothers lab to be conducted — which involved controlling a mouses brain with graphene oxide.
Exhibit G This one concludes everything, it’s my favorite exhibit — I found the rockerfeller patents for this technology - which involves controlling consciousness via graphene oxide / radio waves.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6139f2b4cce8911609f37428
https://linktr.ee/_spiro
https://instagram.com/spiro
https://t.me/spirotalks
Note: You can download this PDF I put together by going to my telegram channel.
Exhibit A, B & C I have assembled all of the scientific evidence I can find from micrographs, experimentation and scientific analysis by scientists, doctors and bio staticians from Germany, Amsterdam, America and Spain
Exhibit D Is a real world analysis on the post - vaccine magnetic phenomenon, literally thousands of videos posted online showing evidence of magnetism on the body, after the vaccine.
Exhibit E (UNDISPUTED DISCOVERY) In JAPAN — we go through what the government said about millions of vaccines being contaminated with magnetic material
Exhibit F I expose the Australian health ministers involvement with Graphene Oxide, how he funded research at his bothers lab to be conducted — which involved controlling a mouses brain with graphene oxide.
Exhibit G This one concludes everything, it’s my favorite exhibit — I found the rockerfeller patents for this technology - which involves controlling consciousness via graphene oxide / radio waves.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6139f2b4cce8911609f37428
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