Owen Shroyer - Tap Water Contamination

Skeletal Fluorosis -



https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OaV6dbwB8XE



Dr. Vernon Coleman - Pharmaceutical Tap Water Contamination - https://www.brighteon.com/c9df21c1-955f-4c51-a4a4-c9fc8a6ec227

Harvard University Fluoride Study -



https://archive.ph/oKeEs



Benefits & Risks of Activated Charcoal to Whiten Teeth (Doctor's Advice) -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e3J4Vmodey0&list=WL&index=1513

The Risks of Oil Pulling - Nutrition Facts -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4zf5PKnKIJc

Dental Health - Nutrition Facts -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=q8BKmlTLwUo

(not for brushing its only for applying directly to the tooth for up to half an hour multiple times per day) do not ingest or swallow its very unsafe to eat and is highly toxic to pets.



Tooth remineralization paste recipe



1 container of organic lucky teeth brand re mineralization toothpaste



https://lucky-teeth.com/



extra magnesium malate, magnesium glycinate, magnesium citrate powder



Four thousand iu vitiman d three oil with or without vitiman k two



Ten single drops of organic plant based zinc



One capsule of Oxypowder unique form magnesium & oxygen



Four single drops each of Oreganol p73 & Sagenol



One tablespoon of calcium hydroxyapatite powder



https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nCDLbLpaP0k





https://archive.ph/HzwAB



Optional -



harmonic innerprises etherium natural ORMUS gold mineral or other quality ORMUS product



