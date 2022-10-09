Owen Shroyer - Tap Water Contamination -
160 views
__
Skeletal Fluorosis -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OaV6dbwB8XE
__
Dr. Vernon Coleman - Pharmaceutical Tap Water Contamination - https://www.brighteon.com/c9df21c1-955f-4c51-a4a4-c9fc8a6ec227
__
Harvard University Fluoride Study -
https://archive.ph/oKeEs
__
(Update To A Previous Post)
Benefits & Risks of Activated Charcoal to Whiten Teeth (Doctor's Advice) -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e3J4Vmodey0&list=WL&index=1513
__
The Risks of Oil Pulling - Nutrition Facts -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4zf5PKnKIJc
__
Dental Health - Nutrition Facts -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=q8BKmlTLwUo
__
(not for brushing its only for applying directly to the tooth for up to half an hour multiple times per day) do not ingest or swallow its very unsafe to eat and is highly toxic to pets.
Tooth remineralization paste recipe
_
1 container of organic lucky teeth brand re mineralization toothpaste
https://lucky-teeth.com/
_
extra magnesium malate, magnesium glycinate, magnesium citrate powder
_
Four thousand iu vitiman d three oil with or without vitiman k two
_
Ten single drops of organic plant based zinc
_
One capsule of Oxypowder unique form magnesium & oxygen
_
Four single drops each of Oreganol p73 & Sagenol
_
One tablespoon of calcium hydroxyapatite powder
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nCDLbLpaP0k
https://archive.ph/HzwAB
_
Optional -
harmonic innerprises etherium natural ORMUS gold mineral or other quality ORMUS product
_
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e3J4Vmodey0&list=WL&index=1513
__
The Risks of Oil Pulling - Nutrition Facts -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4zf5PKnKIJc
__
Dental Health - Nutrition Facts -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=q8BKmlTLwUo
__
(not for brushing its only for applying directly to the tooth for up to half an hour multiple times per day) do not ingest or swallow its very unsafe to eat and is highly toxic to pets.
Tooth remineralization paste recipe
_
1 container of organic lucky teeth brand re mineralization toothpaste
https://lucky-teeth.com/
_
extra magnesium malate, magnesium glycinate, magnesium citrate powder
_
Four thousand iu vitiman d three oil with or without vitiman k two
_
Ten single drops of organic plant based zinc
_
One capsule of Oxypowder unique form magnesium & oxygen
_
Four single drops each of Oreganol p73 & Sagenol
_
One tablespoon of calcium hydroxyapatite powder
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nCDLbLpaP0k
https://archive.ph/HzwAB
_
Optional -
harmonic innerprises etherium natural ORMUS gold mineral or other quality ORMUS product
_
For Educational / News Purposes Only. Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician. Many Essential Oils, Common Foods & Supplements Are Harmful / Fatal To PetsPlease Consult A Licensed Veterinarian Before Directly Or Indirectly Exposing Pets To Any Substance.
Keywords
bannedvideotapwatercontaminationdontdrinkthetapwater
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos