Dr. Vernon Coleman - Pharmaceutical Tap Water Contamination

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MyoOk_IcIqo
Charlotte Gerson Fluoride Toothpaste -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aDswzraLXqE
9 Shocking Dangers of Fluoride Exposure
https://explore.globalhealing.com/9-shocking-dangers-of-fluoride/
USA admits adding Fluoride to water is damaging teeth and has been a big experiment - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YLffATDjpMM&list=WL&index=1865
Dr. William Mount 1 News [8-3-22] - DTOM Flag, Quoting The Constitution & Fluoride Toxicity -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HBFw5xzipvA
( Synergistic Toxicity Of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals & Fluoride ) Hormones play a complex role in hemorrhoid formation. Hemorrhoids may be associated with thyroid & estrogen. The major finding of this study is that TSH values are higher with a higher fluoride concentration in the drinking water, even for generally low fluoride concentrations. This is seen both in cases of untreated hypothyroidism and in controls.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5805681/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4583402/pdf/pone.0139100.pdf
https://www.womensinternational.com/blog/hemorrhoids/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-aMzUNXGNdY
