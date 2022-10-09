Create New Account
Dr. Vernon Coleman - Pharmaceutical Tap Water Contamination -
745 views
channel image
CrazyPablo
Published a month ago |

♡ www.drvernoncoleman.org

Jim Marrs - Charlotte Gerson on fluor, fluoridated water and drugs -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MyoOk_IcIqo
__
Charlotte Gerson Fluoride Toothpaste -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aDswzraLXqE
__
9 Shocking Dangers of Fluoride Exposure
https://explore.globalhealing.com/9-shocking-dangers-of-fluoride/
__
Skeletal Fluorosis -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skeletal_fluorosis
__

USA admits adding Fluoride to water is damaging teeth and has been a big experiment - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YLffATDjpMM&list=WL&index=1865

__

Harvard University Fluoride Study -
 https://archive.ph/oKeEs
__

Dr. William Mount 1 News [8-3-22] - DTOM Flag, Quoting The Constitution & Fluoride Toxicity -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HBFw5xzipvA

__

( Synergistic Toxicity Of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals & Fluoride ) Hormones play a complex role in hemorrhoid formation. Hemorrhoids may be associated with thyroid & estrogen. The major finding of this study is that TSH values are higher with a higher fluoride concentration in the drinking water, even for generally low fluoride concentrations. This is seen both in cases of untreated hypothyroidism and in controls.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5805681/

__

https://archive.ph/rVTpD/

__

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4583402/pdf/pone.0139100.pdf

__

https://www.womensinternational.com/blog/hemorrhoids/

__


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-aMzUNXGNdY


Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
