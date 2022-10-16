🌶 Driveway Gardening

HOT SAUCE💥 , Beauty, Fun and Food from a tiny driveway flowerbed garden. With all the food production facilities being destroyed it is becoming apparent we must re-learn how to fend for ourselves. The world is changing and bringing us back to simple things like growing a garden and preserving your own food when possible. Good news is, it does not take much space nor time and the rewards are delicious.

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏

Pulling Weeds (eliminating evil)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uJoHHzPSkSD9/

Landlords increasing homeless count

https://www.brighteon.com/231fc477-5736-4ea2-87fe-5b564a29b442

Current News

https://rumble.com/v1lfmcl--current-news.html



Shift Hits The Fan

https://rumble.com/v1nxwwq--shift-hits-the-fan.html

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3





Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏



