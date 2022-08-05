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Landlords Increasing Homeless
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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108 views • August 05, 2022

Are you Homeless, or know someone who is? Even tenants who are current in rent payments are being affected.How to protect your rights and deal with greedy landlords using Common Law tactics. Stand in your power even under challenging circumstances is the warriors way.This video touches on common law and will give you strength plus personal power, if you apply the principles presented.

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥


Seven Video Series on "Putting On The Armour Of God and Stand In Your Power."


⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour Of God Video ONE

👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJXXd-PMkLA

⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God

👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPpafh6ZcZc

⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God

👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8IqB_xfpnY

⚔️ 4 Energy. Frequency & Vibration

👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWu8raAkVtA

⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You

👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hG1ZtuVP9-w

⚔️ 6 Warrtiors and Healers

👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aem2G118Jw4

⚔️ 7 Final to series. Video #7 of seven.

👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OB9OcVBo_n4


 🌶 💕🔊 🔥 Flowerbed Gardening - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtqPrSqajfQ


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

🌎 Gab 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://gab.com/groups/64573 💞

🌎 MEWE 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 💞

🌎 Telegram 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://t.me/+b6CORQPgZOMyYTk5 💞


✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3

Also Find me on Youtube, Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."


Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today. ☕

Keywords
economylegallawfulcommonlawtwistedlightworker
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy