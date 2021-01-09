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National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Part 2) | Home Cinema
Adam's Den
Adam's Den
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175 views • January 09, 2021
In Part 2 of our deep dive into the world of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, let's explore lesser known aspects of the production, and especially the pitch perfect casting of this instant classic.

PART 1: https://www.brighteon.com/a29e9079-0e8b-4494-a42c-7bef775e38d3

LINKS:
. Eddie's Island Adventure - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccbCQ70FHxE
. Christmas Vacation Collectibles - https://www.christmasvacationcollectibles.com/
. Old Navy Cast Reunion - https://youtu.be/9Mp9zddu1YM
. "Holiday Road", by Lindsey Buckingham - https://youtu.be/-X0Trv7vOn0

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MUSIC

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Hold on a Second
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Rythm changes
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

Artist: E's Jammy Jams
Title: Arabian Sand
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Blues Blast
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Confessin'
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Dixie Outlandish
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

___________________

Copyright Disclaimer:

All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

#Christmas #Holidays #Movie
Keywords
comedyfunnyfamilylovechristmaspodcastpodcastsentertainmentmusicfunmoviessanta clauscommentarysongsrandy quaidbing crosbyadamsdenchristmas2020national lampoonhome cinemachristmasvacationgene autryray charlesmele kalikimakachevy chase
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