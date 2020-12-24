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Adam Recommends: Christmas Vacation (Part 1) | Home Cinema #1
Adam's Den
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40 views • December 24, 2020
Adam Recommends: Christmas Vacation (Part 1) | Home Cinema #1
'Yule crack up!' promises the slogan, and the movie delivers in droves. If you're looking for a movie to watch tonight with family and loved ones, in this our most peculiar Christmas of 2020, look no further that this instant classic that doesn't disappoint, 3 decades in.

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MUSIC

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Hold on a Second
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Rythm changes
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

Artist: E's Jammy Jams
Title: Arabian Sand
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Blues Blast
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Confessin'
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Dixie Outlandish
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com

Artist: E's Jammy Jams
Title: Jingle Bells Jazz

___________________

Copyright Disclaimer:

All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

#Christmas #Holidays #Movie
Keywords
comedymoviechristmas
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