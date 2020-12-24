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Adam Recommends: Christmas Vacation (Part 1) | Home Cinema #1
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40 views • December 24, 2020
Adam Recommends: Christmas Vacation (Part 1) | Home Cinema #1
'Yule crack up!' promises the slogan, and the movie delivers in droves. If you're looking for a movie to watch tonight with family and loved ones, in this our most peculiar Christmas of 2020, look no further that this instant classic that doesn't disappoint, 3 decades in.
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MUSIC
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Hold on a Second
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Rythm changes
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: E's Jammy Jams
Title: Arabian Sand
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Blues Blast
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Confessin'
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Dixie Outlandish
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: E's Jammy Jams
Title: Jingle Bells Jazz
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#Christmas #Holidays #Movie
'Yule crack up!' promises the slogan, and the movie delivers in droves. If you're looking for a movie to watch tonight with family and loved ones, in this our most peculiar Christmas of 2020, look no further that this instant classic that doesn't disappoint, 3 decades in.
___________________
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
___________________
Find me on (alphabetical):
🠣 SOCIAL 🠣
Discord 🠺 https://discord.gg/sr3D2xn
Facebook 🠺 https://www.facebook.com/adamiscurious/
Gab 🠺 https://gab.com/adamsden
Instagram 🠺 https://www.instagram.com/adam.is.curious/
Mastodon 🠺 https://mastodon.online/@adamsden
MeWe 🠺 https://mewe.com/i/adamsden
Minds 🠺 https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Parler 🠺 https://parler.com/profile/AdamsDen/
Pinterest 🠺 https://www.pinterest.pt/adamiscurious/
Reddit 🠺 https://www.reddit.com/user/adamscuriousreddit/
Tumblr 🠺 https://adams-den.tumblr.com
Twitter 🠺 https://twitter.com/adamiscurious
Twitch 🠺 https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
🠣 VIDEO 🠣
BitChute 🠺 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sSgwLkCdMTKu/
Brighteon 🠺 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamsden
Dailymotion 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenDailymotion
LBRY 🠺 https://lbry.tv/@AdamsDen
Odysee 🠺 https://odysee.com/@AdamsDen
Rumble 🠺 https://rumble.com/AdamsDen
Vimeo 🠺 https://vimeo.com/adamsden
YouTube 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
___________________
MUSIC
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Hold on a Second
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Rythm changes
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: E's Jammy Jams
Title: Arabian Sand
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Blues Blast
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Confessin'
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Dixie Outlandish
Website: Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: E's Jammy Jams
Title: Jingle Bells Jazz
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#Christmas #Holidays #Movie
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