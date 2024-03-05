Silent War # 6365: Canada Outlaws Christianity, America "Antisemitism", Jewfires Destroy TX, War&Food

CarbonShield60 Oil Infusions 15% OFF

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com/NEMOS

Coupon Code: NEMOS

(Coupon code good for one time use)





Federal Judge Blocks Texas Law That Gives Police Power to Arrest Illegal Aliens Amid Biden Border Invasion.





Bereaved J6 Parent Ed Lang Protests Outside DC Courthouse After 3 Years of His Son’s Incarceration Without Trial – And Now His Son Has Gone Missing in the System.





Deadly Texas JEWfires Scorch Over 1 Million Acres, Kill Thousands of Livestock, Destroy Crops. Firefighters are battling a Massive automobile Salvage Yard fire also.





Berlin Walks Back Plan For Daycare 'Sex Rooms' For Toddlers To Masturbate In Privacy.





Aid Truck Stampede 'Massacre' In Gaza: Israel Accused Of Opening Fire On Crowd.





Gay Fish predicted in End Times Prophecy - Gay Humpback Whales Spotted in first.





Users Say Microsoft's AI Has Alternate Personality as Godlike AGI That Demands to Be Worshipped.





New York AG Letitia James Files Lawsuit Against Worlds Largest Beef Producer for ‘Misleading Public’ About its Impact on Climate.





‘The Irish deserve it’: Israeli ex-spy, Pardoned by Trump, turned election candidate wants Gazans ‘moved’ to Ireland.





AMISH FARMER RAIDED (again) 2024 | Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture v Amos Miller Organic Farm.





Communist Judge Tom Bayliss sentenced Sam Melia to TWO years today for distributing “racist” stickers reading ‘Reject White Guilt’. In 2017, Judge Bayliss spared a pedophile caught with rape images of children as young as 3 from jail time.





Florida Senate passes anti-Semitism bill to penalize criticism of jews.





Canadian Bill C-367 Outlaws Christianity if it offends anyone - Especially the Jews. Jails Christians.





Oklahoma School Under Investigation After Shock Video Shows Children Licking Toes of Adults During School Fundraiser.





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.





https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/category/news/documentaries/





https://theserapeum.com/sinwar-the-origins-of-assault-trannies/