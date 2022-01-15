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Tonga: Tsunamis Man Made - aka 'Tsunami Bombs' Agenda 21 Land Grab Takeover Fukushima Rescue Heroes 1999
Luke2136
Luke2136
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761 views • January 15, 2022
[note: alleged satellite weather images mean nothing - cgi fakery is a specialty of the NWO Bureau of Propaganda ..all day every day]

source: 1-15-22 Tonga tsunami numerology signature 115; 'tsunami bombs'
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/01/tonga-tsunami-1-15-22-occult-numerology.html

compare: La Palma, Canary Islands - 2018 Geico commercial hacking volcanos -- https://www.brighteon.com/af5259c5-842f-40c2-b2c4-754fafc239eb
***
'Tsunami Bombs' Where/When Next aka A21 Coastal Reclamation - every incident further conditioning (island paradise spots especially desirable - see: Bahamas: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPKPTUy5iGpn/)

*especially see: 5-weeks after Fukushima: Hillary Clinton Announces Japan To Be Reconstructed With An NWO "Public-Private Partnership" (aka Agenda 21) 4-17-11

http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2011/04/hillary-clinton-announces-japan-to-be.html

***
aee also:

Tsunami Bomb[s]? April Fools Day 1946 Pacific-Wide Tsunami Was "Unexplainable" For 60 Yrs.

http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2014/04/history-unexplainable-april-fools-day.html

-----
New Federal 'Climate Report' Says Coastal Communities To Be 'Relocated' Inland - A21 Geo-Attack End-Game Now Seen 11-24-18

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2018/11/new-federal-climate-report-says-coastal.html
Keywords
geoengineeringvolcanofukushimatsunamiagenda 21project sealun2030tsunami bombtonga
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