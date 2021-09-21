La Palma - Hacking Volcanos 'Just Need Right Drill Bit' Geico Commercial 4-26-18, Canary Tsunami

compare: Tsunamis man made aka Tsunami Bombs - 1999 Rescue Heroes cartoon shows how:***also: La Palma Canary related: 1-6-14 More Tsunami Hype: Warning Of 'Mega Tsunami' From Canary Islands:"The Canary Islands are in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Western Africa near Western Sahara and Morocco. As the story goes, a some-day-in-the-future volcanic eruption will split the island causing a large piece to slide into the sea generating tsunamic global destruction on a scale never before seen ... Although many may never have heard of the so-called Canary Islands volcanic eruption collapse/tsunami imminent 'global destruction threat', it has actually been hyped for years. In this regard it is to be categorized in the same class as the New Madrid fault line USA-destruction threat [link], i.e. old-world-order devastation in a moment of time..."***[volcano portion above video original date 5-16-18:]Geico volcano vid source: "Kilauea 'Eruption' Foretold In 4-26-18 Geico Commercial 'Evil Villains' Hacking The Geothermal -- "New Geico commercial released April 26, 2018 - one week before the Kilauea HI [sudden volcanic eruption] began [5-4-18] - with this blatant hidden-in-plain-sight admission -- [:32] "as long as evil villains reveal their plans..." ... [and :42 'hacking the earth's geothermal'] it's as easy as "choosing the right drill bit" ⁣..." [see post, many related links]:***For the more studious:History: 'Unexplainable' April Fools Day 1946 Pacific-Wide Tsunami Man Made? Tsunami Bomb[s]? Project Seal 1940's