ΟΧΙ ΣΤΟ ΦΙΜΩΤΡΟ ΤΟΥ ΚΑΡΝΑΒΑΛΟΥ ΔΙΑΒΟΛΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΧΑΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ ΜΑΣ. «Τί γὰρ ὠφελήσει ἄνθρωπον ἐὰν κερδήσῃ τὸν κόσμον ὅλον, καὶ ζημιωθῇ τὴν ψυχὴν αὐτοῦ; (Ματθ. 8, 36)».

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ΟΧΙ ΣΤΟ ΦΙΜΩΤΡΟ ΤΟΥ ΚΑΡΝΑΒΑΛΟΥ ΔΙΑΒΟΛΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΧΑΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ ΜΑΣ. «Τί γὰρ ὠφελήσει ἄνθρωπον ἐὰν κερδήσῃ τὸν κόσμον ὅλον, καὶ ζημιωθῇ τὴν ψυχὴν αὐτοῦ; (Ματθ. 8, 36)».
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43 views • February 23, 2022
ΟΧΙ ΣΤΟ ΦΙΜΩΤΡΟ ΤΟΥ ΚΑΡΝΑΒΑΛΟΥ ΔΙΑΒΟΛΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΧΑΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ ΜΑΣ. «Τί γὰρ ὠφελήσει ἄνθρωπον ἐὰν κερδήσῃ τὸν κόσμον ὅλον, καὶ ζημιωθῇ τὴν ψυχὴν αὐτοῦ; (Ματθ. 8, 36)» https://ugetube.com/watch/RBtOAGc4KIjNmV3 , https://rumble.com/vvocu0-53204472.html . ΠΗΓΕΣ-SOURCES: http://alturl.com/jqway (SHORT URL OF USA Medalerts Org Vaers FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ALERT CASES) , https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/40000-deaths-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-as-life-insurance-death-claims-skyrocket , ( https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download , page 16 - σελίδα 16), http://www.freevolition.gr .
THE PCR TEST PLANDEMIC. FIRST TIME DROSTEN USED THE PCR TEST IN HEALTHY. Η ΠΡΟΣΧΕΔΙΑΣΜΕΝΗ ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΑ ΒΑΣΙΣΤΗΚΕ ΣΤΟ PCR ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΧΡΗΣΙΜΟΠΟΙΗΣΕ ΠΡΩΤΗ ΦΟΡΑ Ο DROSTEN ΣΕ ΥΓΙΕΙΣ https://www.brighteon.com/505ab578-6149-447d-a4ff-f5bf7313074a , https://ugetube.com/watch/MWta55kUkYz72gw , https://rumble.com/vvcmot-the-pcr-test-plandemic.-first-time-drosten-used-the-pcr-test-in-healthy.html . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: https://rumble.com/vv5v6d-this-plandemic-was-built-on-pcr-testing....html , https://rumble.com/vu8xjw-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-pcr-test-plandemic.html , https://rumble.com/vs71zf-kary-mullis-creator-of-pcr-test-test-does-not-tell-if-you-are-sick.html , ΤΑ ΑΝΑΞΙΟΠΙΣΤΑ ΔΙΑΓΝΩΣΤΙΚΑ ΤΕΣΤ https://cormandrostenreview.com/report .
ANTICHRIST DICTATORSHIP COVIDLAND-FAKE CASES, COVIDVACCINES OF DEATH-GENOCIDE, DOCUMENTARY. ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΑ ΤΡΟΜΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟY-ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ, NTOKOYMENTO https://rumble.com/vo2so3-dictatorship-covidland-fake-cases-covidvaccines-of-death-genocide.html , https://www.brighteon.com/1fbe68d9-18db-45b1-addf-a89cd15f4aa9 , https://ugetube.com/watch/nnTDFWlQDK9AEcD .
Ποίημα: Πιστοποιητικό (ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΗΣ) πορνείας! - πρεσβυτέρα Καλυψώ Δημητριάδη. Το δαχτυλίδι του πονηρού πατριού https://www.brighteon.com/33ae0baa-8350-47f9-a5ac-310f809fe6f2 , https://ugetube.com/watch/fwKU2bxuTYYXrIv , https://rumble.com/vvmci3-53110731.html .
THE PCR TEST PLANDEMIC. FIRST TIME DROSTEN USED THE PCR TEST IN HEALTHY. Η ΠΡΟΣΧΕΔΙΑΣΜΕΝΗ ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΑ ΒΑΣΙΣΤΗΚΕ ΣΤΟ PCR ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΧΡΗΣΙΜΟΠΟΙΗΣΕ ΠΡΩΤΗ ΦΟΡΑ Ο DROSTEN ΣΕ ΥΓΙΕΙΣ https://www.brighteon.com/505ab578-6149-447d-a4ff-f5bf7313074a , https://ugetube.com/watch/MWta55kUkYz72gw , https://rumble.com/vvcmot-the-pcr-test-plandemic.-first-time-drosten-used-the-pcr-test-in-healthy.html . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: https://rumble.com/vv5v6d-this-plandemic-was-built-on-pcr-testing....html , https://rumble.com/vu8xjw-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-pcr-test-plandemic.html , https://rumble.com/vs71zf-kary-mullis-creator-of-pcr-test-test-does-not-tell-if-you-are-sick.html , ΤΑ ΑΝΑΞΙΟΠΙΣΤΑ ΔΙΑΓΝΩΣΤΙΚΑ ΤΕΣΤ https://cormandrostenreview.com/report .
ANTICHRIST DICTATORSHIP COVIDLAND-FAKE CASES, COVIDVACCINES OF DEATH-GENOCIDE, DOCUMENTARY. ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΑ ΤΡΟΜΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟY-ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ, NTOKOYMENTO https://rumble.com/vo2so3-dictatorship-covidland-fake-cases-covidvaccines-of-death-genocide.html , https://www.brighteon.com/1fbe68d9-18db-45b1-addf-a89cd15f4aa9 , https://ugetube.com/watch/nnTDFWlQDK9AEcD .
Ποίημα: Πιστοποιητικό (ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΗΣ) πορνείας! - πρεσβυτέρα Καλυψώ Δημητριάδη. Το δαχτυλίδι του πονηρού πατριού https://www.brighteon.com/33ae0baa-8350-47f9-a5ac-310f809fe6f2 , https://ugetube.com/watch/fwKU2bxuTYYXrIv , https://rumble.com/vvmci3-53110731.html .
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