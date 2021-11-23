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Combating MKUltra Brainwashing ⚔
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365 views • November 23, 2021
Like - 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝒗𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓸 & 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓵𝓸𝒗𝓮 ✌️ 💕
"Sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me." That saying needs to be taught and retaught until we humans develop back bones again. We need to learn to speak about difficult subjects without taking things personally while remaining kind towards ourselves and our fellow men and women. We've been programmed to be a bunch of scared wimps afraid to speak and most sadly we have been taught to obey rather than think. Wakey Wakey..... It is time to "Think Critically" & converse with "Curiosity and Compassion." We are ALL created by the SAME invisible power known by many names. Beliefs may differ, yet SOURCE (GOD) is always the same ONE.
☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 »»» https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling
Together We Can Takie Back Control Of The Narrative.
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/bab6a3dd-78e1-473a-900f-ddcec3393388
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy.
⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
🌪 Video 5 - Mass Non-Compliance made easy https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
Alphonse Faggiolo https://t.me/AlphonseFaggiolo
Randy Kelton https://t.me/thelawsociety
Christopher James https://awarriorcalls.com/
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
The Perfect Song for these times. Sarah Smith - "Stand Up."
🎼 ♫♫♪♫ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5BaWgmeEzo
My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
» » » Twisted Light Worker is also found on Rumble, UGEtube and You Tube
☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
"Sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me." That saying needs to be taught and retaught until we humans develop back bones again. We need to learn to speak about difficult subjects without taking things personally while remaining kind towards ourselves and our fellow men and women. We've been programmed to be a bunch of scared wimps afraid to speak and most sadly we have been taught to obey rather than think. Wakey Wakey..... It is time to "Think Critically" & converse with "Curiosity and Compassion." We are ALL created by the SAME invisible power known by many names. Beliefs may differ, yet SOURCE (GOD) is always the same ONE.
☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 »»» https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling
Together We Can Takie Back Control Of The Narrative.
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/bab6a3dd-78e1-473a-900f-ddcec3393388
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy.
⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
🌪 Video 5 - Mass Non-Compliance made easy https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
Alphonse Faggiolo https://t.me/AlphonseFaggiolo
Randy Kelton https://t.me/thelawsociety
Christopher James https://awarriorcalls.com/
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
The Perfect Song for these times. Sarah Smith - "Stand Up."
🎼 ♫♫♪♫ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5BaWgmeEzo
My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
» » » Twisted Light Worker is also found on Rumble, UGEtube and You Tube
☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
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