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If you watched the snake venom disclosure. I
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
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722 views • April 13, 2022
If you watched the snake venom disclosure.

Good morning to everybody!!!
Short notice.

IN light of all the new information out on the Web I would like to do an evening Open session.
Evrrybody is welcome to come in to talk about anything.
More specifically we will address what we all witnessed if you watched the snake venom disclosure. If you didn't, take a look here.
https://www.brighteon.com/2b090826-787f-4d03-9f78-a1a80d3fe767
Please note that is first in a series of 3.

I do not have all the answers but I can tell you what I have already started doing TO COUNTER THE VENOM
and the direction that I'm going. I WILL ADRESS things that I am looking at that I never would have looked at before.
Watch here
https://www.brighteon.com/38b458b7-1017-4f2f-9993-ca7ba805930d
(Read comments below the video!!)

If you are VERY open minded and you are you are in a place where you can join us enjoy this tonight at 7 PM mountain standard time we will be in a zoom room.

This will be an open forum discussion style, we can talk about anything you want to.

Many blessings and peace to you all

Here is the link to join.
Christy Mattoon is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Christy Mattoon's Personal Meeting Room

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6858715133

Meeting ID: 685 871 5133
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Meeting ID: 685 871 5133
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k6f3us8Rb
Keywords
healheart coherenceking cobracovidcov 19snake venomfjbsnames
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy