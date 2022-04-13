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If you watched the snake venom disclosure. I
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722 views • April 13, 2022
If you watched the snake venom disclosure.
Good morning to everybody!!!
Short notice.
IN light of all the new information out on the Web I would like to do an evening Open session.
Evrrybody is welcome to come in to talk about anything.
More specifically we will address what we all witnessed if you watched the snake venom disclosure. If you didn't, take a look here.
https://www.brighteon.com/2b090826-787f-4d03-9f78-a1a80d3fe767
Please note that is first in a series of 3.
I do not have all the answers but I can tell you what I have already started doing TO COUNTER THE VENOM
and the direction that I'm going. I WILL ADRESS things that I am looking at that I never would have looked at before.
Watch here
https://www.brighteon.com/38b458b7-1017-4f2f-9993-ca7ba805930d
(Read comments below the video!!)
If you are VERY open minded and you are you are in a place where you can join us enjoy this tonight at 7 PM mountain standard time we will be in a zoom room.
This will be an open forum discussion style, we can talk about anything you want to.
Many blessings and peace to you all
Here is the link to join.
Christy Mattoon is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Christy Mattoon's Personal Meeting Room
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6858715133
Meeting ID: 685 871 5133
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,6858715133# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,6858715133# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
Meeting ID: 685 871 5133
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k6f3us8Rb
Good morning to everybody!!!
Short notice.
IN light of all the new information out on the Web I would like to do an evening Open session.
Evrrybody is welcome to come in to talk about anything.
More specifically we will address what we all witnessed if you watched the snake venom disclosure. If you didn't, take a look here.
https://www.brighteon.com/2b090826-787f-4d03-9f78-a1a80d3fe767
Please note that is first in a series of 3.
I do not have all the answers but I can tell you what I have already started doing TO COUNTER THE VENOM
and the direction that I'm going. I WILL ADRESS things that I am looking at that I never would have looked at before.
Watch here
https://www.brighteon.com/38b458b7-1017-4f2f-9993-ca7ba805930d
(Read comments below the video!!)
If you are VERY open minded and you are you are in a place where you can join us enjoy this tonight at 7 PM mountain standard time we will be in a zoom room.
This will be an open forum discussion style, we can talk about anything you want to.
Many blessings and peace to you all
Here is the link to join.
Christy Mattoon is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Christy Mattoon's Personal Meeting Room
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6858715133
Meeting ID: 685 871 5133
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,6858715133# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,6858715133# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
Meeting ID: 685 871 5133
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k6f3us8Rb
Keywords
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