© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Antidote to ALL Poisons & The Most Suppressed Medical Secret [Revealed by Dr. Group in August 2021]
Follow
86
Share
Report
96678 views • April 12, 2022
While new information surfaces in April of 2022, Dr. Group reshares this presentation from August 2021, where he first revealed his research on a life-saving healing modality that has been suppressed by the medical industry for centuries!
Learn the greatest secret to health and the most buried medical secret in the world. This is the information they don't want you to know.
–––––––––––––
Learn more by becoming a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Explore Dr. Group's course on Urotherapy here "The Ancient Art of Self-Healing" ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/urotherapy-the-ancient-art-of-self-healing/
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Here is Dr. Group's FREE Research website on urotherapy ~ https://urotherapyresearch.com/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored TRUTH on telegram - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Learn the greatest secret to health and the most buried medical secret in the world. This is the information they don't want you to know.
–––––––––––––
Learn more by becoming a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Explore Dr. Group's course on Urotherapy here "The Ancient Art of Self-Healing" ~ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/urotherapy-the-ancient-art-of-self-healing/
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Here is Dr. Group's FREE Research website on urotherapy ~ https://urotherapyresearch.com/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored TRUTH on telegram - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.