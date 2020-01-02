BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Would you have celebrated Christmas if you realised....
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
417 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • January 02, 2020
Sorry about the delay, but putting this together was a NIGHTMARE!!
Source video for montage (Please read comments VERY carefully)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEDXBmMv5zE (Notice all the names)
Old false festival video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqOfhLYcw4Y
Origins Yule etc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wmp0HPCOxk (3mins)

Found after making this video, compelling arguments against Christmas
https://www.brighteon.com/3bbe6a8d-2266-48c2-b064-6c1fb783abef

As I said on the video, the closing section had to be made 3 times (first time: horrible sound quality; second time: no video file)!!
In hindsight it's no harm my mention of the comments on the source file was probably the most important point to help you get started!

Some results from searching DuckDuckGo for "EU Tower of Babel"
https://architecturehereandthere.com/2016/12/28/eu-new-brussels-hq/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/eu-parliament-building-tower-babel-common/
http://www.nwotoday.com/the-european-union-and-the-tower-of-babel

What you missed on YouTube: 1) We Want Your Soul 2) Gaza 3) Ukraine
1) https://www.brighteon.com/88794434-0924-4b89-9a0a-3713bd7f94b1
2) https://www.brighteon.com/41ef05df-02c8-4521-b3ce-58fc13819860
3) https://www.brighteon.com/a8639379-c50b-4cc5-9275-603c21996253

Essential Links (Population Control and Economic Collapse)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tj3YeiTHgs

Gеоrgia Guidestones - Original banned video (share, mirror, spread)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]

Sources I use
Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
Collapse News (Mike Adams) https://collapse.news/
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07

Recommended Truth Sources
Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/
Hoax News https://hoax.news/
Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/
Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/
Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/
Middle East Eye https://www.middleeasteye.net/

My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
The Big Short (Watch online) LANGUAGE WARNING, Sorry!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
Keywords
nimrodorigins of christmassaturnaliatammuzjeremiah 10origin of the christmas tree
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Trump Criticizes Fox News, Blames Network for Midterm Losses

Garrison Vance
Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Climate hypnosis: London School of Economics reading list encourages acts of eco-terrorism

Lance D Johnson
Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Review Finds Exercise Before Colorectal Cancer Treatment May Offer Strongest Benefits

Morgan S. Verity
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
DeSantis Calls Midterms &#8220;Extinction-Level Event&#8221; for Republicans

DeSantis Calls Midterms “Extinction-Level Event” for Republicans

Douglas Harrington
Trump Says He Is Prepared to Use Veto, Executive Powers if Democrats Win Congress

Trump Says He Is Prepared to Use Veto, Executive Powers if Democrats Win Congress

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy