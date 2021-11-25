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Tyler Fischer - Guy SCHOOLS Unvaxxxed PPL | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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85 views • November 25, 2021
My raincoat will not keep me dry unless you are also wearing yours. The protected need to be protected from the unprotected, by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn’t protect the protected.

A satire comedy by Tyler Fischer.

Website: http://www.tylerfischer.com
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TylerTalks

Hashtags: #covid #protection #jab #propaganda #agenda21
Metatags Space Separated: covid protection jab propaganda agenda21
Metatags Comma Separated: covid, protection, jab, propaganda, agenda21


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dg_G86e62SM
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/K7EySOzMzc5P/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1310412109036654609?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Tyler-Fischer---Guy-SCHOOLS-Unvaxxxed-PPL---432hz--hd-720p-:2?r=FY3GgL8w7rjHXkQrYuAuJRjDoNefjt6b
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vprgff-tyler-fischer-guy-schools-unvaxxxed-ppl-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/bkwWVuP
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/6ebb070c-f77a-4877-bd1e-be76c00907e6
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/mIaGoT1AxBMGS6g
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=6b5f79c9c2af590011c25c2d4d95f06ced7078d9c3e0bebaf8c354bede1c4622&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/558/tyler-fischer-guy-schools-unvaxxxed-ppl-432hz-hd-720p
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/58260_my-raincoat-will-not-keep-me-dry-unless-you-are-also-wearing-yours-the-protected.html


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Keywords
propagandaagenda21protectionjabcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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