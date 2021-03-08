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The coming // anti-Christ ~ Another will come in his name whom you'll receive ~ [John 5:43].
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77 views • March 08, 2021
So, tell me "brethren" and "pseudo Christians" still preaching the heresies of Judeo-Christianity and Christian Zionism ... do you still believe our King of Glory ~ Jesus Christ ~ was a Jew?!? Jesus Christ WAS/IS an Anglo Saxon
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Jesus Christ is an Anglo-Saxon. No such thing as "Replacement Theology" as Jews are not Semites/Hebrew/Israelites.
# What did Jesus Christ really look like? - A white Caucasian! (10k Subs) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8xmiCF4uuE
# Jesus Was Not A (((Jew))) Pastor James P Wickstrom https://altcensored.com/watch?v=p66gl9SUO1I
# Jesus Was NOT a Jew - pastor James P wickstrom. https://altcensored.com/watch?v=nQXlaaNDoW0
# Jesus Blonde hair and blue eyes https://www.bitchute.com/video/bP0NzMoN7czf/
# Was Jesus Black or White? https://altcensored.com/watch?v=wLSJ-AzZ-Go
===
Pure Jew hate speech; watch and hear it for yourself:
# Jew prayer for the revealing of the Jewish masiach https://celestialreport.com/programs/jewishprayersformessiahmp4-115cfc?categoryId=51779
# What the Jews (Jewish mafia) think of the human cattle (us) https://www.brighteon.com/0fa76f7a-2f45-47e9-92ee-68858e1b4efd
# Jew hate speech recorded on camara https://www.brighteon.com/1961e173-ff58-4013-a1a0-1578e05b6441
# Goyim (non-Jews) will be our slaves one day https://www.brighteon.com/08dd33c4-a23e-4f78-9be9-ff5e5b6ca6ed
# The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion (short clip) https://www.brighteon.com/7cf50a80-a26e-481b-af95-df156e46ec67
# They plan on murdering us thinking they are doing God a favour https://www.brighteon.com/ceb67084-2296-4e01-97e5-68e5df1e938a
# Leather-Jacketed Coke-Snorting Jews in the Soviet Secret Police Torturing, Raping and Killing Gentiles: The Evidence
https://truthtopowernews.com/leather-jacketed-coke-snorting-jews-soviet-secret-police-torturing-raping-and-killing-gentiles-n2471
# Website w/ good videos http://fuckthejews.com/
===
Jesus Christ is an Anglo-Saxon. No such thing as "Replacement Theology" as Jews are not Semites/Hebrew/Israelites.
# What did Jesus Christ really look like? - A white Caucasian! (10k Subs) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8xmiCF4uuE
# Jesus Was Not A (((Jew))) Pastor James P Wickstrom https://altcensored.com/watch?v=p66gl9SUO1I
# Jesus Was NOT a Jew - pastor James P wickstrom. https://altcensored.com/watch?v=nQXlaaNDoW0
# Jesus Blonde hair and blue eyes https://www.bitchute.com/video/bP0NzMoN7czf/
# Was Jesus Black or White? https://altcensored.com/watch?v=wLSJ-AzZ-Go
===
Pure Jew hate speech; watch and hear it for yourself:
# Jew prayer for the revealing of the Jewish masiach https://celestialreport.com/programs/jewishprayersformessiahmp4-115cfc?categoryId=51779
# What the Jews (Jewish mafia) think of the human cattle (us) https://www.brighteon.com/0fa76f7a-2f45-47e9-92ee-68858e1b4efd
# Jew hate speech recorded on camara https://www.brighteon.com/1961e173-ff58-4013-a1a0-1578e05b6441
# Goyim (non-Jews) will be our slaves one day https://www.brighteon.com/08dd33c4-a23e-4f78-9be9-ff5e5b6ca6ed
# The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion (short clip) https://www.brighteon.com/7cf50a80-a26e-481b-af95-df156e46ec67
# They plan on murdering us thinking they are doing God a favour https://www.brighteon.com/ceb67084-2296-4e01-97e5-68e5df1e938a
# Leather-Jacketed Coke-Snorting Jews in the Soviet Secret Police Torturing, Raping and Killing Gentiles: The Evidence
https://truthtopowernews.com/leather-jacketed-coke-snorting-jews-soviet-secret-police-torturing-raping-and-killing-gentiles-n2471
# Website w/ good videos http://fuckthejews.com/
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