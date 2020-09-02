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The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
The Prisoner
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115 views • September 02, 2020
"There remains a small space to cross and the whole long path we have trodden is ready now to close its cycle of the Symbolic Snake, by which we symbolise our people. When this ring closes, all the States of Europe will be locked in its coil as in a powerful vice."

Of the Protocols themselves little need be said in the way of introduction. The book in which they are embodied was published by Sergyei Nilus in Russia in 1905. A copy of this is in the British Museum bearing the date of its reception, August 10, 1906. All copies that were known to exist in Russia were destroyed in the Kerensky regime, and under his successors the possession of a copy by anyone in Soviet land was a crime sufficient to ensure the owner's of being shot on sight. The fact is in itself sufficient proof of the genuineness of the Protocols. The Jewish journals, of course, say that they are a forgery, leaving it to be understood that Professor Nilus, who embodied them in a work of his own, had concocted them for his own purposes. Mr. Henry Ford, in an interview published in the New York WORLD, February 17th, 1921, put the case for Nilus tersely and convincingly thus: "The only statement I care to make about the PROTOCOLS is that they fit in with what is going on. They are sixteen years old, and they have fitted the world situation up to this time. THEY FIT IT NOW." Indeed they do! The word "Protocol" signifies a precis gummed on to the front of a document, a draft of a document, minutes of proceedings. In this instance, "Protocol" means minutes of the proceedings of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion. These Protocols give the substance of addresses delivered to the innermost circle of the Rulers of Zion. They reveal the converted plan of action of the Jewish Nation developed through the ages and edited by the Elders themselves up to date. Parts and summaries of the plan have been published from time to time during the centuries as the secrets of the Elders have leaked out. "The bases for this supposition are the following, namely: that Freemason policy follows the lines of the Protocols, and that S.A. Nilus tells us that the copy which came into his hands in 1901 bore the following inscription: "Signed by the Representatives of Zion of the 33rd Degree."

https://archive.org/details/protocolsofthelearnedeldersofzion

The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion. Proofs of an Ancient Conspiracy:
https://jahtruth.net/illumin.htm#Protocols%20Proof

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fA2FHaBEJw
Everything Inside Me
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jewsnwomasonsgoyimthe protocols of zion
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