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Obama and Biden are accused of sextrafficking
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41 views • November 11, 2021
1. Child Sex-Trafficking Victim Says She Was Raped By Biden And Obama And Can PROVE IT. Stew Peters is very brave man giving this poor woman a voice. Please share this everywhere. Its offcource comforting to think that this woman is making up this story because you are too afraid to see that the World is run by satanic pedophiles. Wake the fuk up !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/bf56027e-c514-421e-8ad4-82c9222e48b3
2. If any poor unfortunate soul represents the way our leaders have misled and lied to us, it’s 13-year-old Maddie De Garay. Her mother Stephanie was a Biden voter and a complete believer in this vaccine, so much so that she volunteered her daughter for a Pfizer vaccine trial.
https://www.brighteon.com/be0e353a-140b-4eed-9aac-687b774d0b8c
3. DOMINION SETS SIGHTS ON FLORIDA: SECRETARY OF STATE ILLEGALLY HIDES SECRET MEETING. DEMOCRATS WANT TO TAKE OVER FLORIDA WITH VOTERFRAUD.
https://www.brighteon.com/be915969-fa28-463f-bf76-0906ce8a0400
4. Jeff Bezos Buys $78 Million Oceanfront Mansion after attending Cop26 conference about climate change and sea level rises. They all know its BS to scare sheeple.
https://www.brighteon.com/30189d4a-7b28-453d-993b-3e9f29f207c3
5. The World Economic Forum Are Murderers and should all be brought to a second Nurembergtrial and hanged.
https://www.brighteon.com/3e31f926-ff72-4e3f-932b-eac901c47446
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/bf56027e-c514-421e-8ad4-82c9222e48b3
2. If any poor unfortunate soul represents the way our leaders have misled and lied to us, it’s 13-year-old Maddie De Garay. Her mother Stephanie was a Biden voter and a complete believer in this vaccine, so much so that she volunteered her daughter for a Pfizer vaccine trial.
https://www.brighteon.com/be0e353a-140b-4eed-9aac-687b774d0b8c
3. DOMINION SETS SIGHTS ON FLORIDA: SECRETARY OF STATE ILLEGALLY HIDES SECRET MEETING. DEMOCRATS WANT TO TAKE OVER FLORIDA WITH VOTERFRAUD.
https://www.brighteon.com/be915969-fa28-463f-bf76-0906ce8a0400
4. Jeff Bezos Buys $78 Million Oceanfront Mansion after attending Cop26 conference about climate change and sea level rises. They all know its BS to scare sheeple.
https://www.brighteon.com/30189d4a-7b28-453d-993b-3e9f29f207c3
5. The World Economic Forum Are Murderers and should all be brought to a second Nurembergtrial and hanged.
https://www.brighteon.com/3e31f926-ff72-4e3f-932b-eac901c47446
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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