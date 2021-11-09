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PFIZER TRIAL VICTIM SPEAKS OUT: TEEN PERMANENTLY DISABLED, SILENCED BY MEDIA
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131 views • November 09, 2021
If any poor unfortunate soul represents the way our leaders have misled and lied to us, it’s 13-year-old Maddie De Garay. Her mother Stephanie was a Biden voter and a complete believer in this vaccine, so much so that she volunteered her daughter for a Pfizer vaccine trial. Now she’s suffering from an erratic pulse, muscle spasms, headaches, has lost the ability to walk or even cough properly, is confined to a wheelchair and has to use a feeding tube. Her mother joins Stew to discuss this medical injustice.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy