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The Contagion Myth by Fallon Morell & Dr. Cowan | Chapter 1 Audiobook
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
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97 views • January 09, 2022
Thomas S. Cowan, MD, and Sally Fallon Morell ask the question: are there really such things as "viruses"? Or are electro smog, toxic living conditions, and 5G actually to blame for COVID-19? The father of germ theory, Pasteur is reported to have said on his deathbed, “Bernard was right. The microbe is nothing. The terrain is everything.” Germ theory is a fallacy, the terrain theory is king. Believe otherwise? Please show me a single instance of a properly isolated, purified, and sequenced ‘virus’, and a single instance where that isolated and purified ‘virus’ was inserted into a healthy subject, and said healthy subject fell ill and developed disease from that isolated and purified ‘virus’. Please and thank you. If not, please do not choose to believe a lie. Sincerely with love, SSoGM.

Who is Sally Fallon Morell, MA? -
https://newtrendspublishing.com/about-sally-fallon-morell/

Who is Dr. Tom Cowan? -
https://drtomcowan.com/pages/my-bio

Purchase The Contagion Myth book here:
https://drtomcowan.com/products/the-contagion-myth

Purchase it here on AMAZON under the name “The Truth About Contagion: Exploring Theories of How Disease Spreads”:
AMAZON BANNED the book under the name “The Contagion Myth”
https://www.amazon.com/Truth-About-Contagion-Exploring-Theories/dp/1510768823/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+truth+about+contagion&;qid=1641766038&sr=8-1

About the Book - The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (including "Coronavirus") Are Not the Cause of Disease
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/54786062-the-contagion-myth

Watch SSoGM video on SCURVY here:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZsYGxpMuNqIQ/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/vs3hyl-1-change-my-mind-challenge-scurvy.html
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f/change-my-mind-challenge-scurvy-epidemic:4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/d3555a12-ea61-400e-8e30-cc135e2f9284

Music in video:

London Philharmonic Orchestra & David Parry - Symphony No. 5: Adagietto
G.F. HANDEL - Concerto Grosso Op. 6, nº 3 in E minor HWV 321 -ASMIF-Marriner

Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!

Find all SSoGM links below:
All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt
Keywords
germ theoryterrain theorypasteurthe contagion mythgerm theory fallacy
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