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#1 - Change My Mind Challenge: Scurvy | A 'Contagious' Epidemic that was not at all contagious!!!
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41 views • January 09, 2022
Scurvy, a disease believed to be highly contagious, for hundreds of years was also believed to be caused from bacterias, rotten meat, etc. Funny how the prevention and cure was the simplest thing, which had quickly been discovered early on. But the prevention and cure was not what doctors and influential men wished to believe, so they did not. The Devil had convinced them to not believe their eyes and they were convinced the culprit was unseen killer bacterias, or germs. Thus, millions of people needlessly died for hundreds of years. Does this sound familiar in 2022?
All sources to support video are below:
Scurvy
https://dictionary.webmd.com/scurvy
What to Know About Scurvy
https://www.webmd.com/skin-problems-and-treatments/what-to-know-scurvy
History of scurvy, why does it matter today?
https://saulmarcusnd.com/2021/01/15/history-of-scurvy-why-does-it-matter-today/
Sally Fallon Morell, MA
https://newtrendspublishing.com/about-sally-fallon-morell/
ABOUT DR. TOM COWAN
https://drtomcowan.com/pages/my-bio
The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (including "Coronavirus") Are Not the Cause of Disease
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/54786062-the-contagion-myth
Buy The Contagion Myth book here:
https://drtomcowan.com/products/the-contagion-myth
Scurvy
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2567249/
The discovery of vitamin C
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23183299/
James Lind and the cure of scurvy: an experimental approach
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1102818/
Sailors' scurvy before and after James Lind--a reassessment
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19519673/
Richard Hawkins
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Hawkins
When Britain Really Ruled the Waves
https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/books/98/05/31/reviews/980531.31parkert.html
Music in video:
Sicilian Relaxing Music, La Dolce Vita Musica, Mediterranean Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6u3byhcESk
The Oakwood University Aeolians - Hallelujah (From the Mount of Olives)
For a copy of this song, contact us: [email protected]
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
Find all SSoGM links below:
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Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
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Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt
All sources to support video are below:
Scurvy
https://dictionary.webmd.com/scurvy
What to Know About Scurvy
https://www.webmd.com/skin-problems-and-treatments/what-to-know-scurvy
History of scurvy, why does it matter today?
https://saulmarcusnd.com/2021/01/15/history-of-scurvy-why-does-it-matter-today/
Sally Fallon Morell, MA
https://newtrendspublishing.com/about-sally-fallon-morell/
ABOUT DR. TOM COWAN
https://drtomcowan.com/pages/my-bio
The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (including "Coronavirus") Are Not the Cause of Disease
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/54786062-the-contagion-myth
Buy The Contagion Myth book here:
https://drtomcowan.com/products/the-contagion-myth
Scurvy
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2567249/
The discovery of vitamin C
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23183299/
James Lind and the cure of scurvy: an experimental approach
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1102818/
Sailors' scurvy before and after James Lind--a reassessment
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19519673/
Richard Hawkins
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Hawkins
When Britain Really Ruled the Waves
https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/books/98/05/31/reviews/980531.31parkert.html
Music in video:
Sicilian Relaxing Music, La Dolce Vita Musica, Mediterranean Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6u3byhcESk
The Oakwood University Aeolians - Hallelujah (From the Mount of Olives)
For a copy of this song, contact us: [email protected]
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
Find all SSoGM links below:
All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt
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