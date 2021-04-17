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Pentagon's COVID Detecting Microchip For Under Your Skin
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152 views • April 17, 2021
A new report from 60 Minutes includes an interview with a scientist from the Pentagon who says that there is now a microchip that can be implanted under your skin in order to determine if you have COVID.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
Windows666
https://www.brighteon.com/468d658e-5780-4f37-8432-d819345c68b6
Mark Of The Beast
https://www.brighteon.com/67fad928-4abd-45a6-b28c-786855b2c63a
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
Windows666
https://www.brighteon.com/468d658e-5780-4f37-8432-d819345c68b6
Mark Of The Beast
https://www.brighteon.com/67fad928-4abd-45a6-b28c-786855b2c63a
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