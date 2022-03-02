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Klaus Schwab Openly Declares WAR AGAINST HUMANITY | 432hz [hd 720p]
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113 views • March 02, 2022
Max Igan shows us a couple of clips of Klaus Schwab admitting that all governments do the will and bidding of the World Economic Forum, that this is a war against humanity and that he feels confident about his odds of winning that war.
Hashtags: #klausschwab #war #worldeconomicforum #scamdemic #greatreset
Metatags Space Separated: klausschwab war worldeconomicforum scamdemic greatreset
Metatags Comma Separated: klausschwab, war, worldeconomicforum, scamdemic, greatreset
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CKL1Bnyscd3H/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1345575938330464257?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Klaus-Schwab-Openly-Declares-WAR-AGAINST-HUMANITY---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vw7dhr-klaus-schwab-openly-declares-war-against-humanity-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/sF197jO
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/6e0f18f6-a069-438c-872a-c33ccb4fad98
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/vvlGyBEOQyG4vxV
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=c879a0b0f47457e68d5cd41075c32328d246ea3e437af2643429003eb4c8fb5a&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1598/klaus-schwab-openly-declares-war-against-humanity-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75734_max-igan-shows-us-a-couple-of-clips-of-klaus-schwab-admitting-that-all-governmen.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Hashtags: #klausschwab #war #worldeconomicforum #scamdemic #greatreset
Metatags Space Separated: klausschwab war worldeconomicforum scamdemic greatreset
Metatags Comma Separated: klausschwab, war, worldeconomicforum, scamdemic, greatreset
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CKL1Bnyscd3H/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1345575938330464257?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Klaus-Schwab-Openly-Declares-WAR-AGAINST-HUMANITY---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vw7dhr-klaus-schwab-openly-declares-war-against-humanity-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/sF197jO
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/6e0f18f6-a069-438c-872a-c33ccb4fad98
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/vvlGyBEOQyG4vxV
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=c879a0b0f47457e68d5cd41075c32328d246ea3e437af2643429003eb4c8fb5a&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1598/klaus-schwab-openly-declares-war-against-humanity-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75734_max-igan-shows-us-a-couple-of-clips-of-klaus-schwab-admitting-that-all-governmen.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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