© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Catherine Austin Fitts:
"Trump...authorized Operation Warp Speed... funding the military to implement a mass atrocity.... But the US government is in a debt trap... so you literally have to do what the bankers tell you. Same for all the other governments in the world."
➡️ Watch Reject Digital ID or Lose Everything https://www.brighteon.com/a3a9c905-5368-4806-b9fa-78abb214f4ae
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!