Reject Digital ID or Lose Everything with Catherine Austin Fitts, Andrew Bridgen & Alex Newman

A hard-hitting discussion on why every man & woman must reject Digital ID immediately to avoid total financial, travel and life control. We cover programmable money, social-credit slavery, Italy’s recent strike against the EU 2026 Digital wallet mandate, the 60-day cash-only challenge at Solari.com, and why this is the hill to die on before the digital prison walls close.
