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PSEC - 2021 - COVAIDS REICH [hd 720p]
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60 views • April 10, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - COVAIDS REICH" -- This will show you what the jab is actually for. No conspiracy theories. Only AUTHORITATIVE SOURCES.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use: Bill Gates, Max Igan, PBS, David Knight, David Rockefeller, TeamFourStar, Annie Jacobsen, K Polyakova, CBSN, TEDx, 7 NEWS AU, Idiocracy
Hashtags: #jab #scamdemic #genocide #agenda21 #covid
Metatags Space Separated: jab scamdemic genocide agenda21 covid
Metatags Comma Separated: jab, scamdemic, genocide, agenda21, covid
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/m4Y9HCPPSONb/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1227714021590708224?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---COVAIDS-REICH--hd-720p-:a?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfjub7-psec-2021-covaids-reich-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/jbgeK8I?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/6db5df90-5b84-40a2-bf66-f6a0bffece68
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/yVpRtbjlUCqvheT
Minds Blog:
deviantART Journal:
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use: Bill Gates, Max Igan, PBS, David Knight, David Rockefeller, TeamFourStar, Annie Jacobsen, K Polyakova, CBSN, TEDx, 7 NEWS AU, Idiocracy
Hashtags: #jab #scamdemic #genocide #agenda21 #covid
Metatags Space Separated: jab scamdemic genocide agenda21 covid
Metatags Comma Separated: jab, scamdemic, genocide, agenda21, covid
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/m4Y9HCPPSONb/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1227714021590708224?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---COVAIDS-REICH--hd-720p-:a?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfjub7-psec-2021-covaids-reich-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/jbgeK8I?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/6db5df90-5b84-40a2-bf66-f6a0bffece68
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/yVpRtbjlUCqvheT
Minds Blog:
deviantART Journal:
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Keywords
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