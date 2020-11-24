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36) The Dangers of 5G Mark Steele (2018)
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58 views • November 24, 2020
The Dangers of 5G Mark Steele (2018) D&V Party Conference | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 04/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJHk0kDBU3w
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7jiLPIADKY&;list=PLqQQFOVUZBLinRsPAPqo-Y3BOoleb_i5J
Mark Steele outlines the alarming dangers of 5G and it's potentially lethal capabilities. 5G is a weapon system. PERIOD.
See more:
Barrie Trower and Mark Steele on 5G (2019) | BETTER AUDIO
https://www.brighteon.com/56eaecb9-2c7f-494f-b296-c4eb60a8af1e
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAsgGbZujn0
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7jiLPIADKY&;list=PLqQQFOVUZBLinRsPAPqo-Y3BOoleb_i5J
Mark Steele outlines the alarming dangers of 5G and it's potentially lethal capabilities. 5G is a weapon system. PERIOD.
See more:
Barrie Trower and Mark Steele on 5G (2019) | BETTER AUDIO
https://www.brighteon.com/56eaecb9-2c7f-494f-b296-c4eb60a8af1e
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAsgGbZujn0
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