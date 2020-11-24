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27) Barrie Trower and Mark Steele on 5G (2019) | BETTER AUDIO
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88 views • November 24, 2020
Barrie Trower and Mark Steele on 5G (2019) | BETTER AUDIO | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 02/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAsgGbZujn0
Mirrored from:
Barrie Trower & Mark Steele on 5G
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BAs5w9OfQM
Barry Trower & Mark Steele discuss 5G as a weapon and also answer the confusion relating to Bemri's visit to Gateshead and how 5G encompasses the Sub Ghz range.
Mirrored from:
Barrie Trower & Mark Steele on 5G
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BAs5w9OfQM
Barry Trower & Mark Steele discuss 5G as a weapon and also answer the confusion relating to Bemri's visit to Gateshead and how 5G encompasses the Sub Ghz range.
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