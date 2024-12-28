BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America's Safest, Healthiest, and "Greenest Homes of the Future"
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
26 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
52 views • 4 months ago

Video going over THE ULTIMATE dream home for sleep, health, longevity, energy-efficiency, and safety! View the 'Powerpoint' by logging into your Gmail before visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders

Not mentioned in the video (but later added to the Powerpoint) are all of the following:

(OPTIONAL)

Above ground swimming pool in the form of a 40-foot shipping container that's:

a. treated with a far safer alternative to chlorine called hypochlorous acid (chemical name: HOCl) by The Hypochlorous Company. View an online flier at: https://tinyurl.com/TryHypoPoolFlier and learn more at:

https://TryHypo.com/HowToDieOfNothing

This is a special order item that's not listed on their e-Commerce site so you'll need to contact their co-owner, Scott Anderson:

[email protected]

800-732-7103

m: 267.337.5416 and be sure to give him my 10% off code, howtodieofnothing or say that you were referred by Danny Tseng


b. ultra-efficient pool heating with a solar-powered heat pump water heater by:

https://www.HotSpotEnergy.comh/heat-pump-pool-heater/


*An outdoor office under the bi-facial solar panel patio with the following and more:

a. a 2-line, low-EMF phone with airtube headset by:

https://tinyurl.com/LessEMFstore (this is our LessEMF affiliate shortened link)

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford one of these UH-mazing homes, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

If you happen to place an order for any of the items, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to one of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]

[email protected]

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 OR cell: 305.297.9360

with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly.

If you're a builder or GC and willing to build these, please contact me, ASAP!:

cell: 305.297.9360 (NOT 5G-enabled and do NOT text)

To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

Keywords
off-gridtiny homespassive housesteel quonset huttesla tiny hometiny housesleed platinum
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy