Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
28) EXPERIMENTO da "quinta humana"
38 views
channel image
#RestaurarPortugal
Published 16 days ago |

Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Nov 12, 2022, original de Nov 07:DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 416: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-416:2


A materialização de | 29) DOMINAÇÃO - Linguagem e Pensamento: https://www.brighteon.com/c7a9d80e-4298-4ffb-9b4f-7bd490899d4e


Veja também:

Lista de vídeos de contexto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51

Lista do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1


Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/

#Restaurar-Portugal

#RestaurarPortugal

#ressuscitar-portugal

#ressucitarportugal

Keywords
mensagemexperimentoquintahumanocontroloescravidaoservidaorestaurarportugalextincao

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket