28) EXPERIMENTO da "quinta humana"

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Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Nov 12, 2022, original de Nov 07:DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 416: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-416:2
A materialização de | 29) DOMINAÇÃO - Linguagem e Pensamento: https://www.brighteon.com/c7a9d80e-4298-4ffb-9b4f-7bd490899d4e
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