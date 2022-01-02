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Secret covenant of the NWO fallen angels to exterminate humans and replace them with hybrid nephilim
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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97 views • January 02, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2022). Since the Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his COVID-19 biochemical weapon AI “black goo” femtobot nanite neuralink Borg genocide vaccine’s Shambhala Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils erased the voice on only this part of my previous video on the “fallen angels’ secret covenant,” I will repost only this part, since it seems that it hurts them and devastates their lies to their New Age Wicca witch human servants, and they have been shooting FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons at me while I sleep ever since I posted the previous video.

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EnK5HFtFK2h/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/6d302861-b9d1-4a9e-b1fd-b16eec04f0f3

See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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