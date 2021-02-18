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Tom Nicholson - Fun With Civics [hd 1080p]
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20 views • February 18, 2021
Dr. Tom Nicholson explains that we do not live in a democracy, we live in a kleptocracy.
** Tom isn't a real doctor, he only identifies as a doctor.
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/485754979
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TsFsEWz4oz0d/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208945834258145280?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Tom-Nicholson---Fun-With-Civics--hd-1080p-:4?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdxlbt-tom-nicholson-fun-with-civics-hd-1080p.html
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/6MtUM8F
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/6d2cf52e-67ed-4984-93aa-e2c67d14352d
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/5h2U38SKgL3PbKW
** Tom isn't a real doctor, he only identifies as a doctor.
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/485754979
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TsFsEWz4oz0d/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208945834258145280?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Tom-Nicholson---Fun-With-Civics--hd-1080p-:4?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdxlbt-tom-nicholson-fun-with-civics-hd-1080p.html
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/6MtUM8F
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/6d2cf52e-67ed-4984-93aa-e2c67d14352d
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/5h2U38SKgL3PbKW
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