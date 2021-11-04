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Is the SDA Church Babylon
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77 views • November 04, 2021
Dear brethren in the Seventh day Adventist church we welcome you to a study on whether the SDA church is Babylon?
What does inspiration have to say in this most vital points of doctrine?
You need to study for yourself and be a Berean to see if these things are so, do not just accept what the so called leadeing brethren have to say.
"Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth." 2 Timothy 2:15
Questions we want to address are
Is the SDA Church Babylon?, The SROD Responds.
Is there a Revival and Reformation message in prophecy?
Who are false accusers?
Ezekiel 9 study
https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g
Visit our websites
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
Greetings brethren in the wonderful name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, please come and see our latest video on the holiness of marriage
GoldenBowlStudiesSA - Present Truth BrightEon
https://www.brighteon.com/a1aad132-2637-410c-ba9a-fbb3d1b85f64
Goldenbowlstudiessa - Present Truth YouTube
https://youtu.be/T06f3VIUgMo
SighandCrySA - Laodicea Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/804a4356-191d-4529-a861-037e383bc4b3
What does inspiration have to say in this most vital points of doctrine?
You need to study for yourself and be a Berean to see if these things are so, do not just accept what the so called leadeing brethren have to say.
"Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth." 2 Timothy 2:15
Questions we want to address are
Is the SDA Church Babylon?, The SROD Responds.
Is there a Revival and Reformation message in prophecy?
Who are false accusers?
Ezekiel 9 study
https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g
Visit our websites
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
Greetings brethren in the wonderful name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, please come and see our latest video on the holiness of marriage
GoldenBowlStudiesSA - Present Truth BrightEon
https://www.brighteon.com/a1aad132-2637-410c-ba9a-fbb3d1b85f64
Goldenbowlstudiessa - Present Truth YouTube
https://youtu.be/T06f3VIUgMo
SighandCrySA - Laodicea Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/804a4356-191d-4529-a861-037e383bc4b3
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