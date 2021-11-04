BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is the SDA Church Babylon
goldenbowlstudiessa
goldenbowlstudiessa
13 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
77 views • November 04, 2021
Dear brethren in the Seventh day Adventist church we welcome you to a study on whether the SDA church is Babylon?
What does inspiration have to say in this most vital points of doctrine?
You need to study for yourself and be a Berean to see if these things are so, do not just accept what the so called leadeing brethren have to say.
"Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth." 2 Timothy 2:15

Questions we want to address are
Is the SDA Church Babylon?, The SROD Responds.
Is there a Revival and Reformation message in prophecy?
Who are false accusers?

Ezekiel 9 study
https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca

Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g

Visit our websites
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za

Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011

Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03

Greetings brethren in the wonderful name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, please come and see our latest video on the holiness of marriage

GoldenBowlStudiesSA - Present Truth BrightEon
https://www.brighteon.com/a1aad132-2637-410c-ba9a-fbb3d1b85f64

Goldenbowlstudiessa - Present Truth YouTube
https://youtu.be/T06f3VIUgMo

SighandCrySA - Laodicea Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/804a4356-191d-4529-a861-037e383bc4b3
Keywords
bible prophecyseventh day adventistsezekiel 9144 000laodiceamodern israelpresent truthsigh and crymeat in due seasona call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchfinal judgment for the churchjudgment of the living
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Lance D Johnson
Germany&#8217;s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Germany’s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Cassie B.
Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Belle Carter
Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Douglas Harrington
Flock says no to facial recognition, but another company is already pitching it to police

Flock says no to facial recognition, but another company is already pitching it to police

Cassie B.
Iran&#8217;s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy